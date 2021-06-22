15:08
Kumtor case: Supporters of Babanov go to Government House

The Bishkek City Court has remanded the ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov in custody until July 31.

Earlier, the defense asked to release the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers on recognizance not to leave. However, the court refused and left Babanov under arrest in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security.

Supporters of the former prime minister said they intend to continue the rally outside the Government building. About 200 people moved to the Old Square.

Omurbek Babanov was arrested by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on June 2. He is accused of corruption within a criminal case on Kumtor. He himself denies the accusations and calls them «absolute nonsense and absurdity.»

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated. Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
