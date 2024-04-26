12:00
Manasbek Samidinov re-elected Chairman of Board of MAM OJSC

The annual meeting of shareholders of Manas International Airport OJSC (MAM OJSC) took place on April 25. At the meeting, Chairman of the Board Manasbek Samidinov was re-elected to this position. A new composition of board members was also approved:

— Manasbek Samidinovich Samidinov;

— Mirlan Turdubekovich Kubataliev;

— Adilet Abdymutalipovich Maldybaev;

— Altynbek Muradilovich Mambetov;

— Talgat Ermekovich Dzhaparov;

— Bakytbek Bekbacha uulu;

— Aman Makhmutovich Mamaev.

Shareholders also elected a new board of directors. According to the voting results, Talant Zhamanakov left the board of directors. Previously, he held the position of chairman. Renat Tuleberdiev became the new chairman. The board of directors also includes:

— Elzar Alikovich Dzhunushbaev;

— Mirlan Aliaskarovich Konurbaev;

— Zhanybek Makhmatalievich Zhalalov;

— Sabyrkul Abasovich Ashimbaev.
