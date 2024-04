The first stage of Maxima Masters Eurasia Cup in show jumping started in Tashkent. Konkur_pro reported on Instagram.

At a height of 120 centimeters, Andrey Tryapitsyn on Florizel became the best in the Eurasian classification. Kamil Sabitov won gold on Dartagnan at 140 centimeters.

The international tournament, which will last until April 27, gathered all the show jumpers of the Eurasian League, which includes 11 participating countries.