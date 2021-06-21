16:07
USD 84.57
EUR 100.74
RUB 1.17
English

Kumtor case: Roza Aitmatova worried about arrests reminiscent of repression

The latest detentions in Kyrgyzstan are reminiscent of 1937 during the Soviet Union. Representatives of the intelligentsia stated at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

Professor Roza Aitmatova and a poet Anatai Omurkanov spoke up for the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov.

«I have known Omurbek Babanov since childhood. He was accustomed to work from an early age. We know that he started his business when he was young. It is unclear why he was arrested. Every day we hear that someone was detained, caught. Then they begin to blame and denigrate. It is not right. I remember 1937. This will not lead to anything good,» Roza Aitmatova said.

Anatai Omurkanov also believes that recent arrests are reminiscent of years of repression.

«Has the repression started again? Why they detained? What for? It is not clear. No one is allowed to see Babanov. What will happen tomorrow in our country,» he is worried.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.
link: https://24.kg/english/198354/
views: 114
Print
Related
Kumtor case: Politicians ask to release Omurbek Babanov from custody
Relatives of Omurbek Babanov appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor case: Lawyers file appeal against arrest of Omurbek Babanov
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov placed in SCNS remand prison for 2 months
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
SCNS dismisses criminal proceedings against Omurbek Babanov
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov
SCNS summons Omurbek Babanov for interrogation
Presidential elections: Omurbek Babanov not to run for presidency
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: All Bishkek districts included in red zone Third wave of COVID-19: All Bishkek districts included in red zone
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan 80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
21 June, Monday
15:47
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious co...
15:36
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 178.4 million people globally
15:29
China offers option to speed up passage of goods
15:22
Third wave of COVID-19: Croatia to provide Kyrgyzstan with vaccine
15:07
Kumtor case: Roza Aitmatova worried about arrests reminiscent of repression