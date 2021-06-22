12:01
Supporters of Omurbek Babanov hold rally near City Court building in Bishkek

Supporters of the ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov gathered near the building of the City Court in Bishkek.

About 200 people demand to release of the former head of Government.

The Bishkek City Court is considering a complaint of lawyers against the measure of restraint for Omurbek Babanov today.

The defense demands to release him on recognizance not to leave.

Omurbek Babanov was arrested by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on June 2. He is accused of corruption within a criminal case on Kumtor. He himself denies the accusations and calls them «absolute nonsense and absurdity.»

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated. Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
