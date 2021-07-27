Omurbek Babanov to go abroad for treatment

Measure of restraint has been changed for the ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made in connection with deteriorating health of the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

«When considering the issue of extending the term of detention of Omurbek Babanov, medical documents were submitted, indicating deterioration of his health and the presence of diseases requiring treatment in medical institutions outside the country. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek changed the measure of restraint for the ex-head of the Cabinet of Ministers, and he was released from custody to receive qualified medical care abroad,» the SCNS said.