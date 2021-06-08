Kumtor case: Lawyers file appeal against arrest of Omurbek Babanov

Lawyers filed an appeal with the Bishkek City Court demanding to declare detention of Omurbek Babanov unlawful and to cancel the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court to detain him for two months. They told reporters about this.

«We will prove in a higher court that the detention of Babanov is illegal. Any court, if it is transparent and fair, should release Omurbek Babanov,» a lawyer Amantur Abdyrakhmanov said.

According to him, in the complaint, he indicated all the facts of violation of laws during detention, consideration of the illegality of detention and choosing a preventive measure in court on June 2, 2021.

The lawyer asks the Bishkek City Court to cancel the decision of the investigating judge of the Pervomaisky District Court on detention of Omurbek Babanov for two months as unfounded, not to satisfy the prosecutor’s petition to choose a preventive measure, to recognize the detention of Babanov as illegal. He asked to release Omurbek Babanov, choosing a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave.

The ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov was placed in the remand prion of the State Committee for National Security for two months. The decision was made on June 2 by the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital.

He will be in custody until July 31. Earlier, the lawyer filed a petition for a preventive measure not related to arrest, but the court refused to satisfy it.

The court recognized detention of the former head of the Cabinet as legal.