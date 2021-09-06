Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov returns to Bishkek

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov, accused of corruption within Kumtor case, has returned to the country. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Babanov returned by land transport from Moscow. It is known that he underwent an operation in Russia; the politician will recover in Bishkek. His diagnosis is not reported.

As noted, Omurbek Babanov does not intend to return to the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security.

He left for Moscow on August 5.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. The ex-prime minister Temir Sariev was detained on August 3. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Three former deputies Talant Uzakbaev, Almazbek Baatyrbekov and Iskhak Pirmatov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.

The preventive measure was also changed for Omurbek Babanov. He left the country for treatment.