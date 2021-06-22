Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered a complaint of the lawyers of ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov.

The defense asked to cancel the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital to keep the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers in custody until July 31.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judges upheld the ruling of the first instance.

Omurbek Babanov was arrested by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on June 2. He is accused of corruption within a criminal case on Kumtor. He himself denies the accusations and calls them «absolute nonsense and absurdity.»

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated. Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.