13:35
USD 84.52
EUR 100.51
RUB 1.15
English

Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered a complaint of the lawyers of ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov.

The defense asked to cancel the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of the capital to keep the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers in custody until July 31.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judges upheld the ruling of the first instance.

Omurbek Babanov was arrested by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on June 2. He is accused of corruption within a criminal case on Kumtor. He himself denies the accusations and calls them «absolute nonsense and absurdity.»

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated. Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
link: https://24.kg/english/198474/
views: 79
Print
Related
Supporters of Omurbek Babanov hold rally near City Court building in Bishkek
Kumtor case: Roza Aitmatova worried about arrests reminiscent of repression
Kumtor case: Politicians ask to release Omurbek Babanov from custody
Relatives of Omurbek Babanov appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan
Kumtor case: Lawyers file appeal against arrest of Omurbek Babanov
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov placed in SCNS remand prison for 2 months
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov detained
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
SCNS dismisses criminal proceedings against Omurbek Babanov
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov
Popular
Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek Third wave of COVID-19: Reserve medical teams formed in Bishkek
Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode Third wave of COVID-19: Organizations are advised switch to remote work mode
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek City Hall prepares day hospitals for opening
Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister asks Great Britain for vaccine against coronavirus
22 June, Tuesday
13:21
Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov remanded in custody Kumtor case: Omurbek Babanov remanded in custody
13:13
Murdered 16-year-old schoolgirl found in Kemin district
12:41
7,609 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 801 - in serious condition
12:36
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:29
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours