Relatives of Omurbek Babanov appeal to President of Kyrgyzstan

Relatives of ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov, who was placed in the remand prison of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) on charges of corruption within a criminal case on Kumtor appealed to the President Sadyr Japarov.

They ask to ensure the rule of law and claim that Omurbek Babanov was detained on unsubstantiated charges. «Due to the lack of evidence of his involvement in corruption at Kumtor, the trial for choosing a measure of restraint was held behind closed doors, without participation of the media. An unfair decision was made. We believe that all this is slander and envy on the part of his political opponents. It has become obvious to the whole society,» the appeal says.

Omurbek Babanov was arrested by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek on June 2. He is accused of corruption within a criminal case on Kumtor. He himself denies the accusations and calls them «absolute nonsense and absurdity.»

Offices of Kumtor Gold Company were searched on May 15. It became known later that the investigative measures were carried out within a criminal case opened on the fact of corruption. The head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that there have been four criminal cases related to the Kumtor mine.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov and Talant Uzakbaev were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov and former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.
