Repeat elections in three cities scheduled for July 11

Repeat elections in three cities — Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak are scheduled for July 11. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the decree.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC) has been instructed to organize holding of elections to the aforementioned representative bodies of local self-government in accordance with the law. The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to allocate the necessary financial resources in accordance with the CEC expenditure estimate.

During preparation and holding of elections, to take measures to ensure the rule of law, rights and freedoms of citizens, law and order and public safety, sanitary and epidemiological safety and protection of citizens’ health. The City Halls of Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak have been instructed to assist in the work of the authorized body in the field of population registration and the relevant election commissions for formation, clarification and compilation of voter lists and solution of organizational, material and technical issues in preparation and holding of elections.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. The results of elections in Bishkek were canceled; earlier, the CEC invalidated the results of voting in Osh and Tokmak cities.

The date of the repeat elections has not yet been set. The deadlines for submitting notifications, registration of parties and campaigning are reduced by a third.