Election results: Registration of El Birimdigi party canceled in Tokmak

Territorial Election Commission of Tokmak city canceled the registration of El Birimdigi party. The election commission confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the commission, they received materials from the Central Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region, proving that one of the agitators of the political organization was engaged in bribery during the repeat election campaign. A criminal case was opened against her and she was handed a notice of suspicion.

El Birimdigi won 12.13 percent of the votes on July 11.

Earlier, Emgek and Asyl Muras Zhashtar parties had already demanded recounting of votes at all 20 PECs in Tokmak. The TEC satisfied the demand, and the CEC canceled its decision as unreasonable.

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils were held in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities on July 11. According to preliminary data, six parties got into the City Council in Bishkek, four — in Osh, and five — in Tokmak city.