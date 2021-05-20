09:28
CEC supports decision of Bishkek TEC on repeat election in capital

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) supported the decision of the Bishkek TEC to cancel the results of the elections of deputies of the capital’s City Council.

According to the head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova, they have received more than 400 signals of violations on election day and during the election campaign.

«Bishkek TEC reacted promptly, and Emgek party offers to pretend that there were no violations, in particular, on their part,» she said.

Representatives of Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party withdrew a similar complaint against decision of Bishkek TEC to cancel the voting results. «We, almost all colleagues said that the situation should change in the electoral process. Fair elections are the basis for legitimization of governing bodies and authorities. Elections should be free from bribery and administrative resources. But all the subjects of the process, first of all the candidates of the parties, should be interested in this. There was no political will to oppose violations during the October elections to the Parliament. It has appeared now,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova stressed.

The country cannot move towards stability and development with such elections.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties got into the Bishkek City Council, and four — to Osh City Council.

The capital’s TEC canceled the results of elections in Bishkek; earlier, the CEC invalidated the results of the voting in Osh and Tokmak cities.
