Civic activists demand to annul results of repeat elections in Tokmak

People dissatisfied with the results of the repeat elections to the City Council appeared in Tokmak city. Civic activists demand to annul them.

According to one of the activists, Cholpon Sydykova, the July 11 elections turned out to be dirty and dishonest, like the April 11 elections, when frauds with mass registration were revealed. She added that there are many facts of bribery of voters.

Cholpon Sydykova said that observers registered facts of bribery by Patriot Yntymagi, Birge and El Birimdigi parties.

She was supported by another activist — Gulya Sarbasheva. They also claim that on the day of voting, July 11, a deputy of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction, Urmat Samaev, was in Tokmak city. According to the women, he actively intervened in the electoral process.

The police, according to the applicants, were inactive.

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils were held in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities on July 11. According to preliminary data, six parties got into the City Council in Bishkek, four — in Osh city, and five — in Tokmak city.