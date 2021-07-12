09:32
Repeat elections: CEC website faced 130 cyberattacks from 10 countries

The official website of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) was subjected to 130 cyberattacks from 10 countries on the day of the repeat elections to local councils on July 11. The Chairwoman of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, in general, software and hardware systems worked smoothly during the elections.

«Technical equipment and automated control systems were working properly at all PECs. There were problems with the automatically reading ballot box at one polling station, and it was replaced. Our website has been subjected to 130 cyberattacks from 10 foreign countries. The security system withstood and eliminated them,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova concluded.

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils were held in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak yesterday. According to preliminary data, six parties got into the City Council in Bishkek, four — in Osh, and five — in Tokmak.
