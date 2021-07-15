12:36
USD 84.72
EUR 99.84
RUB 1.14
English

Results of repeat elections annulled at polling station 1141 in Bishkek

The Bishkek Territorial Election Commission received four applications from the Common Cause Public Foundation in the framework of independent observation of the repeat elections of deputies of the Bishkek City Council.

The applications indicate violations of the voting procedure at PECs No. 1035, 1061, 1139, 1309, which are asked to be considered in accordance with the electoral legislation.

The Bishkek Territorial Election Commission took note of the information and held outreach activities with members of some PECs to prevent procedural violations, as well as issued a written warning.

In addition, when checking the correctness of filling out the protocols and counting of the votes by the Bishkek TEC at polling station No. 1141, it was not possible to reliably sum up the voting results, and therefore they were annulled.    
link: https://24.kg/english/201201/
views: 121
Print
Related
Five parties demand to annul results of repeat elections in Osh city
Election results: How much parties spent on election campaign
Social Democrats demand to annul repeat election results for three parties
Repeat elections: CEC website faced 130 cyberattacks from 10 countries
Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches 30.5 percent
Election results as of 20.30: Four parties get into Osh City Council
Election results as of 20.30: Birge-Together wins in Tokmak city
Election results: 27.14 percent of voters cast their votes
Election results as of 20.30: Emgek party wins in Bishkek
Repeat election in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities is over
Popular
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek COVID-19 vaccination: List of temporary vaccination centers in Bishkek
Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis Chinese Embassy comments on requirement to vaccinate 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis
AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August AstraZeneca vaccine, batch of Sinopharm to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in August
15 July, Thursday
12:24
19,870 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,628 - in serious condition 19,870 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,62...
12:12
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:53
1,290 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 144,958 in total
11:49
Azerbaijan plans to allocate 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Kyrgyzstan
11:34
COVID-19 vaccination: Mobile groups to be deployed at Issyk-Kul resorts