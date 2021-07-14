13:33
Five parties demand to annul results of repeat elections in Osh city

Five parties that took part in the repeat elections of deputies of the Osh City Council appealed to the Territorial Election Commission with a demand to annul the voting results. A representative of Uluu-Zhurt party Mirlan Orozbaev said.

The political organizations Uluu-Zhurt, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Kelechek-Future, Nur, which could not overcome the electoral threshold, and Yntymak party, which withdrew from the race on the eve of the voting day, believe that the campaign was conducted with violations.

«The elections were held with numerous violations; each party has evidence. We can provide them, if needed. The President Sadyr Japarov instructed the mayor of Osh to hold fair elections, but he did not fulfill this,» Mirlan Orozbaev said.

Osh TEC has not yet commented on the initiative of five parties.

Four parties got into in the Osh City Council.

Three political associations did not recognize the results of the voting in Bishkek — Uulu-Zhurt, Turan, and Reforma. The Social Democrats party demanded to cancel the voting results for Emgek, Ishenim and Onuguu-Progress, stating that their representatives were engaged in bribery.
