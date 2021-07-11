Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches 30.5 percent

According to the updated data, 30.51 percent of voters took part in the repeat elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak as of 20.00. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

It is noted that 188,396 people came to the polling stations.

At the same time, the lowest turnout was in Bishkek. 104,693 voters, or 24.54 percent of all people included in the list, voted in the capital.

The highest turnout was in Tokmak city. 16,973 voters, or 44.55 percent of the total, voted there.

The turnout in Osh city is slightly lower, where 66,730 people participated in the elections. The turnout reached 43.69 percent.

At least 26 political parties participated in the repeat elections of deputies to three City Council, which in total nominated 2,204 candidates. They are running for 121 mandates. According to preliminary results, only 15 parties get into the City Councils.