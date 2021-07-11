22:48
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches 30.5 percent

According to the updated data, 30.51 percent of voters took part in the repeat elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak as of 20.00. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

It is noted that 188,396 people came to the polling stations.

At the same time, the lowest turnout was in Bishkek. 104,693 voters, or 24.54 percent of all people included in the list, voted in the capital.

The highest turnout was in Tokmak city. 16,973 voters, or 44.55 percent of the total, voted there.

The turnout in Osh city is slightly lower, where 66,730 people participated in the elections. The turnout reached 43.69 percent.

At least 26 political parties participated in the repeat elections of deputies to three City Council, which in total nominated 2,204 candidates. They are running for 121 mandates. According to preliminary results, only 15 parties get into the City Councils.
link: https://24.kg/english/200724/
views: 110
Print
Related
Election results as of 20.30: Four parties get into Osh City Council
Election results as of 20.30: Birge-Together wins in Tokmak city
Election results: 27.14 percent of voters cast their votes
Election results as of 20.30: Emgek party wins in Bishkek
Repeat election in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities is over
Repeat elections: 36.41 percent of residents cast their votes in Osh city
Repeat elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.22 percent as of 18.00
Electioneerer of one of parties detained in Osh for bribery of voters
Repeat elections: Lowest voter turnout registered in Bishkek as of 16.00
Repeat elections: Voter turnout reaches 17.06 percent as of 14.00
Popular
Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10 Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
11 July, Sunday
22:05
Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches 30.5 percent Updated data: Voter turnout in repeat elections reaches...
21:16
Election results as of 20.30: Four parties get into Osh City Council
21:07
Election results as of 20.30: Birge-Together wins in Tokmak city
21:01
Election results: 27.14 percent of voters cast their votes
20:50
Election results as of 20.30: Emgek party wins in Bishkek