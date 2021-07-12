Social Democrats demand to annul repeat election results for three parties

The Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party made a statement, which it posted on Facebook.

Its leader Temirlan Sultanbekov thanked voters for their support. The party won 8.13 percent of the votes and received, according to preliminary data, five seats in the Bishkek City Council.

The party declares that it does not recognize the voting results for Emgek, Onuguu-Progress and Ishenim parties and demands their annulment.

«These parties violated the law,» Temirlan Sultanbekov said.

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils were held in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak yesterday. According to preliminary data, six parties got into the City Council in Bishkek, four — in Osh, and five — in Tokmak.