10:51
Situation at border: Kazakhstan expresses concern, offers assistance

Kazakhstan welcomes the agreement reached to end the armed conflict and start negotiations between the Plenipotentiary Representatives of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the head of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

«I was deeply concerned about the information about the armed clash on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Kyrgyz and Tajik peoples are brotherly for us, we are united by a common history and cultural values,» the website of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says.

He noted that peacefulness, tolerance and mutual respect are inherent in the states and the peoples.

«I am sure that the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, showing due wisdom, will be able to resolve all controversial issues exclusively in a peaceful way. For my part, I am ready to make efforts to find mutually acceptable solutions and restore mutual trust,» Tokayev stressed.

Kazakhstan considers it possible to develop a mechanism for resolving such border incidents within the framework of the next consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

In total, 124 victims sought medical help, three people were killed, including a child.

It was announced that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
