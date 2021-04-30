09:20
Border conflict: Number of victims grows to 124 people

As of 7.00 am, the number of victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border reached 124 people. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, three people have died.

«At least 25 injured were delivered from Batken to Bishkek and hospitalized to the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, the National Hospital and the National Surgical Center. The condition of two victims is grave, condition of the rest is of moderate severity and is relatively satisfactory,» the ministry noted.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

It was announced that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
