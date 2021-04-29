22:37
Border conflict: Number of injured grows to 31 people, one killed

As of 20.00, the number of people who sought medical help after the conflict at the border in Batken region reached 32. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova reported.

One person died and another is in critical condition. One person receives treatment outpatiently, the rest were hospitalized.

«There are two people in the hospital in Samarkandek village. Their condition is satisfactory. Two citizens are in Leilek district hospital. Their condition is assessed as moderate. Other 26 people were hospitalized to the Batken Territorial Hospital with gunshot wounds and injuries to various parts of the body,» Aliza Soltonbekova told.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 17 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
