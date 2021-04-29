21:05
Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hospitalized

The number of victims of incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border rose to 11 people. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, 10 people with various injuries were hospitalized to the health care institutions of Batken region, one receives outpatient treatment.

«Two victims were hospitalized to the General Medical Practice Center of Samarkandek. Their condition is relatively satisfactory; one victim is in the General Medical Practice Center of Leilek. His condition is assessed as moderate,» the Ministry of Health and Social Development noted.

Seven victims with gunshot wounds to various parts of the body were admitted to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital.

«Condition of three of them is assessed as moderate, of four — critical but stable, two of the victims were taken for surgery. A team of five specialists from Osh left for the scene, and nine specialists from Bishkek, headed by the Deputy Minister Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev, are preparing for departure,» the ministry said.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. Eight victims sought medical help earlier.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
