Border incident: Plenipotentiary Representative about negotiations

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is tense. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region Omurbek Suvanaliev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the conflict situation is observed not only near the water intake, but also in other districts. Local authorities used forces and means to take people to a safe place.

«All the injured get medical care. Explanatory work is conducted with the local population. A state of emergency was declared in rural municipalities. This decision was made in order to protect people. One person suffered a gunshot wound,» Omurbek Suvanaliev said.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government added that the both sides stopped throwing stones at each other.

«The road in Tort-Kocho area is closed from Tajikistan. Police officers are at the scene, negotiations are underway to open the road,» Omurbek Suvanaliev noted.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, four victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
