Border incident: Four victims seek medical help

Four victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border sought medical help. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

One person went home after getting assistance, two were hospitalized to the General Medical Practice Center of Samarkandek. One of them has a brain contusion, closed craniocerebral injury, and the other has a fracture of the left hand. Their condition is stable.

«Another victim with a gunshot wound was hospitalized to the General Medical Practice Center of Leilek, his condition is serious,» the Ministry of Health and Social Development noted.

The ministry added that three ambulance teams are on duty at the scene. «If there is a need to provide highly qualified assistance, specialists from Osh will be sent there,» the ministry added.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.