15:01
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Border incident: Four victims seek medical help

Four victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border sought medical help. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

One person went home after getting assistance, two were hospitalized to the General Medical Practice Center of Samarkandek. One of them has a brain contusion, closed craniocerebral injury, and the other has a fracture of the left hand. Their condition is stable.

«Another victim with a gunshot wound was hospitalized to the General Medical Practice Center of Leilek, his condition is serious,» the Ministry of Health and Social Development noted.

The ministry added that three ambulance teams are on duty at the scene. «If there is a need to provide highly qualified assistance, specialists from Osh will be sent there,» the ministry added.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/192045/
views: 125
Print
Related
Border incident: Two criminal cases initiated over riots
Border incident: Resident of Kok-Tash village suffers gunshot wound
Border incident in Batken: Tajik side uses weapons
Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured during conflict
Border incident caused by refusal of head of Isfara to remove cameras
Incident occurs at Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan border
Member of international drug gang from Tajikistan arrested in Kyrgyzstan
MFA of Tajikistan hands note of protest to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Foreign Minister meets with activists
Abduction of Kyrgyzstanis: MFA hands note to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
14:31
Kyrgyzstan needs to revise 356 laws Kyrgyzstan needs to revise 356 laws
14:24
15 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours
14:07
Border incident: Two criminal cases initiated over riots
13:58
Government allocates other 600 mln soms for purchase of COVID-19 vaccine
13:49
Two vans collide on Bishkek - Osh highway, two people killed