VIP apartments, cottages, cars: Another judge suspected of illicit enrichment

Another Supreme Court judge is suspected of illicit enrichment in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the republic reported.

According to the investigation, the judge of the Judicial Board for Civil and Economic Cases of the Supreme Court hid numerous objects of property, including more than 20 apartments in elite houses built by leading construction companies, as well as real estate at prestigious resorts on Issyk-Kul lake and luxury cars.

Judging by the initial letters of the suspect’s name, voiced by the special services, it is Boronbaeva Dilfuza Salimovna.

«In order to conceal the traces of real estate acquired by criminal means, the judge B.D.S. often did not register civil transactions with the relevant state bodies, and, in some cases, even registered straw persons as owners of the property in the necessary sales and in purchase agreements who, in turn, did not have any confirmed sources of income,» the State Committee for National Security said.

It is also noted that regular tourist trips of the judge and her close relatives to the resort areas of the UAE, Turkey, Asia, Europe and the United States have been revealed that require significant financial costs, which may also indicate her illegal income.

The fact of illicit enrichment is under investigation. The materials of the criminal case will be sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for subsequent sending to the disciplinary commission under the Council of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic to obtain consent for bringing the judge to criminal liability.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security revealed facts of illegal enrichment by Kamil Osmonaliev, judge of the Judicial Board for Civil and Economic Cases of the Supreme Court.
