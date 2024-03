A judge of Moskovsky District Court of Chui region was detained. The Council of Judges confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The council agreed to prosecute the judge. He is suspected of abuse of official position (Article 337 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic).

The Council of Judges also made a proposal to the President to temporarily remove the above-mentioned judge from office.

The name of the judge of the Moskovsky District Court is Bakalbaev Tilek Kalmamatovich.