Ex-head of Novopavlovskoye UE detained on suspicion of corruption

Fact of abuse of official position by the ex-chief of Novopavlovskoye Utility Enterprise of Sokuluk district of Chui region was revealed. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the ex-head of the enterprise, in collusion with officials of Novopavlovskoye rural administration, created a corruption scheme to withdraw money from the local budget.

The corruption scheme consisted of concluding fictitious agreements with individual LLCs on the performance of construction and electrical installation work, the supply of construction raw materials, and so on. These companies cashed out money, but actually hired employees of Novopavlovskoe Utility Enterprise. At the same time, 10 percent of the money cashed out was transferred to the managers of the LLC.

There are facts of forgery of signatures in contracts concluded between entrepreneurs and the municipal enterprise, acts of completed work and cash withdrawal receipts.

The audit revealed damage amounting to more than 90 million soms.

 A criminal case was initiated under Article 337 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The ex-head of Novopavlovskoye UE was placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS.

Investigative and operational activities aimed at identifying other persons involved are ongoing.
