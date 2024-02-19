Corruption revealed in Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case after an inspection at the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the supervisory authority reported.

According to its data, it was established that from 2019 to 2022, responsible officials, abusing their official position and creating stable corruption ties with government officials and other persons, organized favorable conditions for the illegal receipt of material and other benefits through the illegal placement of funds from the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region in the interests of individuals, as well as their ineffective and inappropriate use.

The state suffered damage in the amount of 192,843 million soms.

The State Committee for National Security was entrusted with investigation of the case.