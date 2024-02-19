10:57
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Corruption revealed in Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan opened a criminal case after an inspection at the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the supervisory authority reported.

According to its data, it was established that from 2019 to 2022, responsible officials, abusing their official position and creating stable corruption ties with government officials and other persons, organized favorable conditions for the illegal receipt of material and other benefits through the illegal placement of funds from the Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region in the interests of individuals, as well as their ineffective and inappropriate use.

The state suffered damage in the amount of 192,843 million soms.

The State Committee for National Security was entrusted with investigation of the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/287049/
views: 132
Print
Related
Ex-head of Novopavlovskoye UE detained on suspicion of corruption
Local officials of Chui region suspected of illegal sale of land
Local officials suspected of corruption in Sokuluk
Chairman of Supreme Court calls on judges to prevent corrupt practices
No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military
Deputy head of Orok rural district detained for extortion
Political corruption that flourished has been dismantled - Akylbek Japarov
Digital Development Ministry conducts 47 internal investigations in 2023
Dinara Kutmanova's arrest extended until December
Sadyr Japarov's nephew remanded in custody until the end of November
Popular
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized
19 February, Monday
10:50
Bus stations relocation: $25 million to be required for project implementation Bus stations relocation: $25 million to be required fo...
10:35
Akylbek Japarov approves plan to contain prices for socially important goods
10:25
Kyrgyz women dance kara-jorgo near Eiffel Tower and in Rome square
10:18
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
10:08
Kyrgyzstanis win gold and silver at Asian Athletics Championships
17 February, Saturday
15:56
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek