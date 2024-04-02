Fight against corruption: Data of SCNS differ from provided by Finance Ministry

Twenty billion soms received by the budget from the fight against corruption is outdated information. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said in an interview with Channel 7.

According to his data, 20 billion soms are funds received in the form of cash.

«If we talk about the property transferred from the fight against corruption to the state — movable and immovable, as well as livestock and other income in the form of unpaid taxes, this amount exceeds 100 billion soms,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that trials are currently underway on individual objects, and upon completion the figure of 100 billion will definitely increase.

Previously, the Ministry of Finance informed that 20,445 billion soms were received from the fight against corruption.

According to its information, funds in the form of voluntary or forced compensation for damage caused to the state are transferred to the deposit accounts of law enforcement and supervisory authorities, as well as to the deposit account of the authorized government body, which is the Ministry of Finance.