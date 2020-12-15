14:03
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) established facts of illegal enrichment by Kamil Osmonaliev, a judge of the Panel of Judges for Civil and Economic Cases of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the fact. The judge Kamil Osmonaliev was obliged to declare his property, income and expenses in accordance with the law. Having no relevant sources of income, the judge acquired numerous property, including elite real estate in a VIP town, apartments from leading construction companies, cottages at prestigious resorts on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake, commercial property at shopping centers, as well as movable property from among luxury cars.

«In addition, regular trips of the judge Kamil Osmonaliev and his close relatives to the resort areas of the UAE, Turkey, Asia and the United States have been registered. It was found out during the pretrial proceedings that the judge provided one commercial organization with undeclared money in the amount of more than $ 150,000 for joint business activities,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The judge often did not register civil transactions with the relevant state authorities, and in some cases even executed the necessary sales and purchase agreements for front persons, who, in turn, did not have any confirmed sources of income.

The state committee also reported that Kamil Osmonaliev, by his decision, canceled the Decree of the Provisional Government on the nationalization of part of the property belonging to the family of Maxim Bakiyev, thereby causing multi-million damage to state interests. For this decision, the judge received part of the property subject to nationalization as a reward.

«On December 14, by the decision of the disciplinary commission under the Council of Judges, the Prosecutor General’s recommendation on giving consent to bring the judge to criminal responsibility was satisfied. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure in form of detention in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for the judge Kamil Osmonaliev,» the state committee reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/176731/
views: 146
Print
Related
Former Chairman of Financial Police placed in SCNS detention facility
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov detained in Bishkek
Ex-deputy chairman of SCNS Duishenbek Chotkaraev detained in Bishkek
Presidential Envoy to Parliament arrested for two months
Presidential Envoy to Parliament Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev detained
Former director of Opera and Ballet Theater Bolotbek Osmonov detained
Head of tax office in Leninsky district detained for illegal issue of licenses
Kyrgyzstani detained, interrogated due to Facebook posts
Chairman of Katran local council Saparali Borubaev arrested in Batken
Husband of Shirin Aitmatova placed in temporary detention center of SCNS
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
13:53
Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village Men carrying drugs arrested in Petrovka village
13:43
State Registration Service presents top 10 vehicle brands in Kyrgyzstan
13:24
Presidential elections: 3,552,582 voters registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:46
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
12:29
Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 4th place at World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling