Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) established facts of illegal enrichment by Kamil Osmonaliev, a judge of the Panel of Judges for Civil and Economic Cases of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press center of the SCNS reported.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the fact. The judge Kamil Osmonaliev was obliged to declare his property, income and expenses in accordance with the law. Having no relevant sources of income, the judge acquired numerous property, including elite real estate in a VIP town, apartments from leading construction companies, cottages at prestigious resorts on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake, commercial property at shopping centers, as well as movable property from among luxury cars.

The judge often did not register civil transactions with the relevant state authorities, and in some cases even executed the necessary sales and purchase agreements for front persons, who, in turn, did not have any confirmed sources of income.

«In addition, regular trips of the judge Kamil Osmonaliev and his close relatives to the resort areas of the UAE, Turkey, Asia and the United States have been registered. It was found out during the pretrial proceedings that the judge provided one commercial organization with undeclared money in the amount of more than $ 150,000 for joint business activities,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The state committee also reported that Kamil Osmonaliev, by his decision, canceled the Decree of the Provisional Government on the nationalization of part of the property belonging to the family of Maxim Bakiyev, thereby causing multi-million damage to state interests. For this decision, the judge received part of the property subject to nationalization as a reward.

«On December 14, by the decision of the disciplinary commission under the Council of Judges, the Prosecutor General’s recommendation on giving consent to bring the judge to criminal responsibility was satisfied. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure in form of detention in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for the judge Kamil Osmonaliev,» the state committee reported.