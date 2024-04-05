19:16
Many corrupt officials will be behind bars by the end of the year – Tashiev

«We will return the property that corrupt officials have stolen from the state and the people over the past 30 years,» Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev said today at the start of the construction of a stadium in Bishkek.

According to him, from now on no official, bandit, crime boss will take a hundred square meters of land from the state and people.

The head of the SCNS noted that there are no organized criminal groups in Kyrgyzstan and never will be. «We will deal with corrupt officials, by the end of the year many of them will be behind bars or voluntarily transfer property to the state,» he concluded.
