Official wins almost 160 tenders through front company in At-Bashi

An official in At-Bashi won almost 160 tenders through a front company. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to its data, the fact of abuse of official position by state and municipal employees in public procurement has been revealed.

«The executive secretary of At-Bashi aiyl okmotu of Naryn region from 2020 to 2022 through affiliated Mukhali Invest LLC illegally participated and won 152 tenders for about 14 million soms. In order to stop the inspections, she repeatedly offered money to a SCNS employee, despite explanations about criminal liability. She was detained while handing over 90,000 soms and $500,» the statement says.

Operative and investigative measures to detect similar corrupt practices in public procurement continue.
