Judge of Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek detained for extortion

A judge of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek was detained for extortion on an especially large scale. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The judge was detained on March 20 in a criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor General’s Office for extortion of $12,000 together with a lawyer, who acted as a mediator.

It was found out that the servant of Themis, in order to carry out a secret conversation with the lawyer, in the absence of all kinds of video surveillance cameras, held meetings in the restroom, where they divided the money received from individual defendants for a positive verdict in their favor.

On March 21, based on the decision of the Council of Judges, the judge was taken into custody in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic until May 20.

The judge of the Sverdlovsky District Court is Alma Kamchybekovna Kadyrkulova.