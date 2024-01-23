14:10
USD 89.31
EUR 97.27
RUB 1.01
English

Local officials suspected of corruption in Sokuluk

The Sokuluk district prosecutor’s office opened criminal cases against officials of the Development Fund of Chui region, the rural administration named after Zuurakan Kainazarova and Kyzyl-Tuu rural administration. The main supervisory authority reported.

These individuals corruptly squandered funds allocated for the reconstruction of irrigation networks.

«On August 24, 2022, the aforementioned officials, using their official position, contrary to the interests of the service, in order to get benefits and from other personal interests, in violation of the requirements of the agreement concluded with NL LLC for the implementation of the projects «Major repairs of the irrigation network» and «Replacement of old reinforced concrete trays», despite the failure to complete the work under the contract, drew up a fake act and transferred 5,773,813 soms to the company’s account,» the statement says.

The state suffered particularly large damage. A criminal case was initiated under Article 337 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation of criminal cases has been transferred to the Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district. Investigative actions are being carried out.
link: https://24.kg/english/284850/
views: 149
Print
Related
Chairman of Supreme Court calls on judges to prevent corrupt practices
No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military
Deputy head of Orok rural district detained for extortion
Political corruption that flourished has been dismantled - Akylbek Japarov
Digital Development Ministry conducts 47 internal investigations in 2023
Dinara Kutmanova's arrest extended until December
Sadyr Japarov's nephew remanded in custody until the end of November
Accountant of Education Center suspected of withdrawal of budget funds
Sadyr Japarov's nephew remanded in custody until September
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan works on prevention of corruption
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan
Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives
23 January, Tuesday
14:01
Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National Investments Agency Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National...
13:47
About 140,000 Kyrgyzstanis insured their homes in 2023
12:28
Appreciation of Russian ruble continues in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Kyrgyzstani wins Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in USA
11:58
Local officials suspected of corruption in Sokuluk