Local officials suspected of corruption in Sokuluk

The Sokuluk district prosecutor’s office opened criminal cases against officials of the Development Fund of Chui region, the rural administration named after Zuurakan Kainazarova and Kyzyl-Tuu rural administration. The main supervisory authority reported.

These individuals corruptly squandered funds allocated for the reconstruction of irrigation networks.

«On August 24, 2022, the aforementioned officials, using their official position, contrary to the interests of the service, in order to get benefits and from other personal interests, in violation of the requirements of the agreement concluded with NL LLC for the implementation of the projects «Major repairs of the irrigation network» and «Replacement of old reinforced concrete trays», despite the failure to complete the work under the contract, drew up a fake act and transferred 5,773,813 soms to the company’s account,» the statement says.

The state suffered particularly large damage. A criminal case was initiated under Article 337 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation of criminal cases has been transferred to the Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district. Investigative actions are being carried out.