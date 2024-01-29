Local officials of Chui region suspected of illegal sale of land

Facts of corruption crimes involving local government officials have been revealed. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, by a resolution of the Alamedin District Council of people’s deputies dated May 16, 1991, the security department of the Internal Affairs Department of Chui region was allocated a land plot with an area of 5.7 hectares for a recreation area with a sports town. However, this decision remained on paper due to corruption delays.

According to preliminary data, the former acting head of Lebedinovka rural administration and other officials entered into a conspiracy and, abusing their powers, sold most of this land plot with an area of 4.3 hectares, including a pasture and a pond, to private individuals. It was found out that in November 2006 the land plot was sold for 95,000 soms.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 336 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation is ongoing.