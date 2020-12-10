22:28
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Ignoring of sanctions against Matraimov could affect US-Kyrgyz relations

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Felix Kulov, believes that imposition of sanctions against the ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov will not affect the country for the most part. But if the government ignores sanctioning of Matraimov, there may be consequences in the future that will affect relations with the United States.

According to Felix Kulov, the lack of reaction of the Kyrgyz authorities can be regarded in USA as an attempt to shield the odious former customs officer from justice. «The Americans will conclude that there is a concealment and his removal from the actions of investigative authorities. This is fraught with a certain cooling in relations between the countries,» Felix Kulov said.

It may affect visa policy. This will be done in order the ordinary citizens to demand from the government of the Kyrgyz Republic to take measures.

Felix Kulov

Joint journalistic investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP on smuggling and corruption at Customs caused a wide public outcry.

Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in a criminal case on corruption at the Customs Service. In November 2019, he was already summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security.

In October, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and stated that he was ready to reimburse 2 billion soms to the budget. The court released Raiymbek Matraimov on pledge not to leave town. He had to transfer the entire amount of damage by the end of November 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/176315/
views: 118
Print
Related
USA imposes sanctions against former Kyrgyz customs official Raiymbek Matraimov
MFA of Kyrgyzstan responds to statement of U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu
Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov transfers a third of damage
USA welcomes proposal by presidential candidates to delay referendum
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 661.2 million soms
U.S. Government equips hospitals of Kyrgyzstan with oxygen concentrators
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers other 42.3 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 493.8 mln soms to Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
USA intends to provide financial support for elections in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
10 December, Thursday
22:04
Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in sec...
21:55
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2021
21:47
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov detained in Bishkek
21:45
Former Deputy Chairman of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan put on wanted list
21:33
Emergency situation regime still in force in Kyrgyzstan