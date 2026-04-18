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Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Sydykov, met with representatives of the U.S. business community during the IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. Companies and organizations including Pangea Global LLC, Concrete Engine, American Councils for International Education, and representatives from the University of Nevada participated in the event.

During the dialogue, the minister informed the participants about the institutional and structural reforms being implemented in the country aimed at creating a predictable and sustainable economic environment.

The minister emphasized that by the end of 2025, the country’s GDP growth reached 11.1 percent, one of the highest rates in the region.

International rating agencies also confirmed the stability of the economy, upgrading Kyrgyzstan’s credit ratings.

Energy sector (including hydropower and renewable energy), logistics, and transport infrastructure development were identified as priority sectors for investment. The minister noted that strengthening macroeconomic stability makes the Kyrgyz Republic highly attractive to foreign capital.

At the end of the meeting, Bakyt Sydykov reaffirmed the country’s readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation with its American partners. He expressed confidence that the dialogue in Washington would serve as the foundation for the implementation of new joint investment projects and deepening of bilateral partnership.
link: https://24.kg/english/370982/
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