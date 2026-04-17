Cabinet Chairman discusses scaling infrastructure for state language development

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, as part of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Washington, held a series of meetings with the management of leading U.S. technology corporations to discuss prospects for Kyrgyzstan’s digital development.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, during a meeting with Calista Redmond, Vice President for Global AI Initiatives at NVIDIA, the parties discussed key areas for applying advanced technologies in the Kyrgyz Republic. Particular attention was paid to scaling high-performance infrastructure for the development of the state language and big data processing.

Adylbek Kasymaliev invited Calista Redmond to visit Kyrgyzstan.

«We would be pleased to welcome you in Bishkek, where you can personally get acquainted with our digital potential. This will allow us to discuss in greater detail the prospects for cooperation and outline concrete practical steps for implementing joint artificial intelligence projects in the republic,» he said.

Calista Redmond expressed interest in developing the partnership, noting the ambitious nature of Kyrgyzstan’s digital agenda.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also met with Josh Pitcock, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at Oracle. The parties discussed opportunities for implementing cloud technologies and modern data management systems in the public sector.

Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the country’s achievements, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan has already made significant progress in digital transformation.

«The Kyrgyz Republic has risen to 78th place in the UN E-Government Development Index and was the first in the region to adopt a Digital Code. Our digital foundation is Tunduk platform, which provides access to more than 170 public services online. The system integrates all government agencies and a number of commercial entities, enabling citizens to receive public services in real time, virtually with a single click,» he said.

Representatives of Oracle highly appreciated the level of Kyrgyzstan’s digital maturity and expressed readiness to consider providing advanced cloud solutions to strengthen the country’s public IT infrastructure.

The parties agreed to continue active dialogue to move from discussions to the practical implementation of the outlined initiatives.

NVIDIA Corporation is a major U.S. technology company, a developer of graphics processing units and systems on a chip, and one of the global leaders in artificial intelligence and accelerated computing.

Oracle Corporation is a U.S. technology corporation and one of the largest developers of software and cloud solutions.