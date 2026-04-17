Kyrgyzstan may become observer in Organization of American States

During a visit to Washington, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Albert Ramdin, Secretary General of the Organization of American States. The two sides discussed expanding cooperation and Kyrgyzstan’s possible permanent observer status with the organization.

During the talks, the Cabinet Chairman presented the country’s socioeconomic indicators. He noted that average annual GDP growth over the past three years has been at least 9 percent, reaching 11.5 percent by the end of 2025.

One of the key topics was Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Organization of American States as an observer.

Kasymaliev noted that this will expand political dialogue and strengthen cooperation with countries in North and South America.

Special attention was paid to cultural interaction. The Cabinet Chairman invited member countries of the organization to participate in the World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6.

Secretary General Albert Ramdin, in turn, supported Kyrgyzstan’s desire to deepen cooperation and noted the economic indicators achieved.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to implement joint initiatives.