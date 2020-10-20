Raiymbek Matraimov released on pledge not to leave town

Ex-Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was released on pledge not to leave town.

This decision was made today by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Matraimov’s lawyer, Madina Niyazova, said that her client intended to pay the damage, which the investigation would establish.

Raiymbek Matraimov entered into a plea bargain. He stated that he was ready to pay the damage to the state. The first tranche has already been transferred to the deposit account of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.