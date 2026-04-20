 Eight children killed in mass shooting in Louisiana, USA

In Shreveport, Louisiana, USA, an unnamed man shot and killed eight children. Two others were wounded. The gunman attempted to escape in a stolen car and was shot and killed by police, NBC News reported.

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Early in the morning of April 19, an unknown gunman opened fire in Shreveport, in northwestern Louisiana. According to preliminary reports, eight children, aged 1 to 14, were killed.

Some of the children were reportedly related to the man. The shootings occurred in several locations across the city—two houses on the same block and a third nearby.

According to local authorities, after the shooting, the assailant, whose identity has not yet been established, stole a car and attempted to escape, but was killed by police during the chase.

Two other people suffered gunshot wounds, but their condition is not yet known.

Police continue their investigation.