Kyrgyzstan and Meta agree to establish working group for cooperation

During his visit to the United States, Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, met with Molly Montgomery, Director of Public Policy at Meta. The two sides discussed digital security and collaboration in the IT sector.

Before the talks, the Kyrgyz delegation was introduced to the company’s technology hub in Washington. Kasymaliev was shown developments in augmented reality and wearable electronics, including smart glasses with artificial intelligence elements. It was noted that such solutions can be applied in medicine, education, and to support people with disabilities.

During the meeting, the Cabinet Chairman expressed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in building a sustainable and legally sound mechanism for cooperation with Meta. He emphasized the need for direct communication channels to promptly resolve issues and reduce bureaucracy.

Special attention was paid to information security. The Kyrgyz side expressed their readiness to implement international practices to create a secure digital environment. Molly Montgomery, in turn, noted the republic’s progress in digital transformation and confirmed the company’s commitment to deepening the dialogue, including on user security.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group. It will develop a roadmap for cooperation, including information security, government account verification, and the implementation of joint projects.