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Foreign Ministry announces number of Kyrgyzstanis deported from USA

A total of 95 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been deported from the United States. Deputy Foreign Minister Almaz Imangaziev told journalists.

The expulsions were part of the White House’s measures to tighten immigration controls.

According to the Foreign Ministry representative, these measures affect citizens of many countries, including Kyrgyzstan. Since 2025, Kyrgyz nationals have been among those deported from the United States as part of ongoing migration enforcement efforts, he said.

The Foreign Ministry urges citizens of Kyrgyzstan residing abroad or planning travel to strictly comply with the migration laws of host countries and to ensure that all required documents are properly obtained in a timely manner.
link: https://24.kg/english/371720/
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