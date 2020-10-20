Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov summoned for interrogation

Ex-Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov was summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security. Own sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the former official was summoned within the framework of a criminal case on the fact of corruption at the State Customs Service. It is known that Raiymbek Matraimov has been summoned for interrogation as a witness.

The national security bodies have started pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that the former deputy chairman of the Customs Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the State Customs Service and controlled participants of foreign economic activity have established a corruption scheme to extract shadow revenues during customs administration since the beginning of 2016 to the present, as a result of which the state budget has been particularly damaged on an especially large scale.