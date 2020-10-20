19:16
USD 81.80
EUR 96.03
RUB 1.05
English

Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov summoned for interrogation

Ex-Deputy Chairman of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov was summoned for interrogation to the State Committee for National Security. Own sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
It is known that the former official was summoned within the framework of a criminal case on the fact of corruption at the State Customs Service. It is known that Raiymbek Matraimov has been summoned for interrogation as a witness.

The national security bodies have started pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the Customs. It was found out that the former deputy chairman of the Customs Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the State Customs Service and controlled participants of foreign economic activity have established a corruption scheme to extract shadow revenues during customs administration since the beginning of 2016 to the present, as a result of which the state budget has been particularly damaged on an especially large scale.
link: https://24.kg/english/170038/
views: 107
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek
Corruption at Customs: 40 participants of Matraimov's shady schemes identified
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Raiymbek Matraimov's brother Tilek placed under house arrest
Tilek Matraimov placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Sadyr Japarov: Raiymbek Matraimov is wanted by law enforcement officers
Trying to fled Tilek Matraimov handed over to special services of Kyrgyzstan
Criminal cases initiated against Asylbek Jeenbekov, Raiymbek Matraimov
Tilek Matraimov, his relatives detained while trying to cross state border
Acting Prosecutor General about decision to open criminal case against Matraimov
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
20 October, Tuesday
18:39
Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek Raiymbek Matraimov detained in Bishkek
18:29
Members of terrorist underworld rob businessman in Jalal-Abad
18:22
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
18:19
Two people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
18:16
276 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours