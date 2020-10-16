22:22
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supports amendments to electoral law

The Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Legislation of Kyrgyzstan supported amendments to the electoral law. Department of the committee reported.

The amendments concern lowering of the electoral threshold and deposit. Since the state of emergency has been lifted, it is possible to amend the constitutional laws. Thus, the committee members supported the initiative to lower the threshold to 3 percent and the deposit — to 1 million soms.

Parliamentary elections will be possibly held on December 20.

On October 6, the Central Election Commission was forced to declare the election results invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek.
