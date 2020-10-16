13:10
Repeat parliamentary elections could be held on December 20 in Kyrgyzstan

Repeat parliamentary elections could be scheduled for December 20 in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Nurzhan Shaildabekova, told journalists.

According to her, the repeat elections to the Parliament should be held within two months and scheduled within a month from the date of declaring the October 4 election results invalid.

On October 6, the CEC was forced to declare the election results invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which later developed into riots.

As the head of the CEC noted, new elections will be scheduled for December.
