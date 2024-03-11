Osh Regional Court finds Omurbek Bakirov guilty of bribery of voters

The Osh Regional Court found former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Bakirov guilty of bribery of voters. Lawyer of the ex-deputy Nazgul Suyunbaeva confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the panel of judges did not satisfy the appeal and upheld the decision of the Nookat District Court, which found Omurbek Bakirov guilty in the case on bribery of voters in the parliamentary elections and sentenced him to a fine of 2,000 calculated rates (200,000 soms).

On August 18, 2023, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decision that annulled the results of the elections in Kok-Zhar constituency No. 4, in which Omurbek Bakirov was elected a deputy. On August 29, he was taken for questioning to the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region. He was accused of bribery of voters.