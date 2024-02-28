19:19
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Tamas Sulyok on his election as President of Hungary

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated Tamas Sulyok on his election as President of Hungary. The press service of the head of state reported.

«I sincerely congratulate you on your election to the high post of President of Hungary. May your activities aimed at ensuring the well-being of the Hungarian people be successful! I am confident that you will pay special attention to strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and Hungary,» the congratulatory message says.

Sadyr Japarov expressed his readiness to further develop and strengthen bilateral relations.
