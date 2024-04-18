11:45
Only worthy people will be elected to Parliament, Kamchybek Tashiev promises

«Elections must be clean, people with an unblemished reputation should be elected as deputies and appointed to the civil service. There must be order, we can develop only through compliance with the rule of law,» the head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, said at the ceremony of presenting the keys to apartments in a new building in Shamaldy-Sai, Jalal-Abad region, to border guards.

According to him, no one should have the hope of being elected to Parliament only because of having a lot of money or a high-ranking relative. And all voters should be interested in electing honest deputies.

Kamchybek Tashiev warned potential applicants for a deputy mandate that if anyone tries to bribe voters or fraudulently obtain votes, they will be held accountable within the law. He also warned officials against participating in election campaigns when some of them help candidates, thereby influencing the elections.

The head of the SCNS also believes that it is necessary to stop the practice of appointing people who were previously involved in corruption to positions. He emphasized that such people should not be allowed to take high government positions at all.

Early elections of deputies of the Parliament will be held in Batken, Kara-Suu and Osh single-mandate constituencies on April 28.
